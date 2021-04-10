Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,015,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

