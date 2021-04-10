Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 234.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $973.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

