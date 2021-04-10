Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $6,653.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

