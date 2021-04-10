Rami Rahim Sells 58,900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 107.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

