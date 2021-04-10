Rakesh Thakrar Buys 21 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Rakesh Thakrar bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £152.67 ($199.46).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rakesh Thakrar sold 3,925 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £28,299.25 ($36,973.15).

PHNX opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.78) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 723.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 531.76 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

