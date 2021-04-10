Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins started coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.84.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

