QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 143,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

