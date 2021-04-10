Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.55.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

