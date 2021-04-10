Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raised by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

