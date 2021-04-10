Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AutoCanada Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$32.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.25 million and a P/E ratio of -118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.32. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.57 and a twelve month high of C$37.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

