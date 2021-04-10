Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

NYSE:RGA opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

