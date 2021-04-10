Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $728.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,374.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

