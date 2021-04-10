Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,347,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

