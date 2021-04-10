Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reduced by Analyst

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million.

AMSF stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

