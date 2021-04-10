Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.75.

ADN stock opened at C$19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.