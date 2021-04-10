Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $12.25 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $13,437.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $12.25 or 0.00020186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00758549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,259.46 or 0.99289879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.00720808 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

