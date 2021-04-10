Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.16 ($106.07).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.80. Puma has a 12 month low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

