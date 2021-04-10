PTC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 668 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,236% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PTC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

