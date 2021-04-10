PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.08

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.08 and last traded at $149.02, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 31.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

