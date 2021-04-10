Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce $9.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

PROV remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Monday. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In related news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

