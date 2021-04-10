Provention Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,440 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 1,010 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of PRVB opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $507 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

