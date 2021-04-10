Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.09.

NYSE PB opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

