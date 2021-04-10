Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of PBY stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

About Prospect Capital

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

