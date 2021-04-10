Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $44.25. Progress Software shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 2,504 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.