Private Trust Co. NA Sells 87 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $190.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

