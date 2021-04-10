Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,062 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

USB opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

