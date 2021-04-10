Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.