Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

