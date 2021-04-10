Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 571 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

