Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 3.74% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ DVLU opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

