Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.