Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JD.com by 38.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in JD.com by 32.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 79,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

