Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,214 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

