Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.19 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vonage worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

