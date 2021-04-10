Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,576 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

