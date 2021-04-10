Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241,551 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of Urban Edge Properties worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 83,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.