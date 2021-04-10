Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856,888 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

