PressOne Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. PressOne has a market cap of $12.88 million and $9,292.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

