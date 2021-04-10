Porch Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 847% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 put options.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

