Playkey Price Reaches $0.0870 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $92,694.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

