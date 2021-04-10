Playgroundz (IOG) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00297019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00746237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,846.82 or 0.99250860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00713956 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.