PirateCash Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $6,287.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,870,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

