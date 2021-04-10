Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.77.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

