Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

