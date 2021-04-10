Phoenixcoin Tops One Day Volume of $411.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $411.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,364.92 or 0.99945318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.89 or 0.00445189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.00324437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00748908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00103068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,395,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

