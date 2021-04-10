Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

