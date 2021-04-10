Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 763,865 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.19.

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

