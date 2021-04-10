Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,365 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

