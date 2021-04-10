PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.