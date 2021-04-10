PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.